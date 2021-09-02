Rising temperatures break records nationwide, including here in San Diego

San Diego has set record high temperatures almost every year for the past decade, with no signs of stopping.

SAN DIEGO — Every decade the National Weather Service recalibrates the annual average temperature for all locations across the country, and over the last 10 years, San Diego has set a record almost every year.

And San Diego is not alone. Since 2010 there have been record temperatures nationwide, according to Alex Tardy, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego.

"We're probably going to see an increase in a lot of areas with the average normal temperature. We've seen not just some of our warmest Summers, but Falls, Winters, and Springs on record," Tardy said.

In California, that heat is easy to remember.

"2020 is the warmest on record for all of California and one of the warmest years," he said.

Those rising temperatures are also being seen across the planet.

"If you want to look at it globally, 2020 comes in, in the top 5," Tardy said.

But 2020 has not been the only year bringing some serious heat to the country. The warming has been building over the past decade, a sign our climate is changing.

"The bottom-line is that our top 10 hottest years are all occurring in the past decade. There's no doubt that your normal's, when they are readjusted, are going to go up," said Tardy.

According to Tardy, Scripps Institution of Oceanography is doing long term modeling on these temperatures to see if an end is in sight.

"So, their information is not indicating that what we're seeing now is a fluke or is a trend that will abruptly end."

NOAA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research are reaching similar conclusions.

"The trend on that modeling indicates continued gradual warming," said Tardy.

