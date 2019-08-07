SAN DIEGO — A dozen small earthquakes, each one more than 3 in magnitude, rattled the Ridgecrest area overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The first series of overnight quakes struck between 9 and 36 miles from Ridgecrest in Kern County from 11:18 p.m. Sunday and 1:19 a.m. Monday, according to computer-generated USGS reports.



The strongest -- magnitude 3.7 -- was at 1:20 Monday morning. The shallowest one, at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, was almost right at the surface while the deepest, at 18 minutes past midnight Monday, was at 14.9 miles.



Then, beginning at 2:57 a.m., five more similar temblors were reported, ranging from magnitude-3.0 to 3.6. and ranging in depth from .6 of a mile to 4.9 miles. The last of that second series occurred at 5:21 a.m.



The temblors were all aftershocks to Friday's 7.1 earthquake.

