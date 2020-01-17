PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — At least one skier has been killed, another seriously injured, and several others are unaccounted for following an avalanche at Alpine Meadows in Placer County on Friday.

Search and rescue crews are on the scene near the Subway Ski Run, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team are actively searching for the missing. Officials have not given an estimate on how many people they believe may be missing. The two confirmed victims have not been identified.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

Chain restrictions remain in effect on Interstate 80 after a winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the top of some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

Chains were required Friday on all but four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on a 50-mile stretch of eastbound I-80 from Nyak to the Nevada-California line west of Reno. Westbound traffic is subject to the same restrictions for an additional 10 miles to Baxter, Calif.

The storm packing winds in excess of 100 mph dropped 25 inches of snow at the Squaw Valley ski resort near Tahoe City and 22 inches at Northstar near Truckee.

