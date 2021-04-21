How the state of California plans to respond to drought conditions

Gov. Newsom will travel to Mendocino County to announce how the state plans support vulnerable communities impacted by drought conditions.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of well below average rain and snow, California is entering its long, dry season with little chance to see significant improvement until the next rainy season in October.

As of Wednesday, April 21, 39% of the state is considered in extreme drought. 5% of the state is considered exceptional, the highest level of drought in California. During the peak of the last drought, 58% of the state was listed as being in exceptional drought.

Lakes and reservoirs remain low, with most well below average. Lake waters will rise with the spring melt, but not as much as a normal year because snowpack for most of the state is also well below average.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom will travel to Mendocino County, to discuss the state’s response to these continued dry conditions in California and how the state will support vulnerable communities.

The event will be live streamed on the California Governor Facebook's page at noon.

