Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for Tampa Bay area ahead of Idalia

There is the potential for a 7-11 foot surge in parts of Levy and Citrus counties and a 4-7 foot surge in the immediate bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to be at least a major, Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall by midweek somewhere along Florida's Gulf Coast.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to the Holocene River, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical Storm Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is located about 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Its movement is north at 8 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to become a hurricane on Monday. Then, it's expected to become a "dangerous" major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. The NHC says heavy rainfall is likely to impact a portion of the west coast of the state, the Panhandle and southeast region by the middle part of the week.

Both the European weather model and GFS model, or what we call the American model, drifts the storm northward Monday into the Gulf of Mexico then right along the Tampa Bay area coast by Tuesday and into Wednesday. They show a strengthening system as it moves over very warm water.

Hurricane-force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, with a 4-11 foot storm surge from Tampa Bay northward. Heavy rainfall is likely, and there is the chance of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Idalia storm surge threat

There is the potential of a 7-11 foot storm surge in Levy/Citrus counties — and it could be 3 feet higher than what Hermine brought in 2016. Expect a 6-9 foot surge in Hernando/Pasco counties and a 4-7 foot surge in the Tampa Bay area.

South of Longboat Key, the forecast is for a 3-5 foot storm surge.

Wind risk

Hurricane-force wind is likely along the coastline, with the highest chances in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The earliest arrival time of at least tropical storm force wind is Tuesday morning.

You'll want to ensure your storm preparations are completed by Monday evening at the latest.

Flooding potential

The main flooding threat is Monday night into Wednesday, especially along the coast where a slight risk exists for scattered flash flooding. The chance of rain flooding streets near the coast increases especially at high tide.

At least 6 inches of rain is possible along the coast, with lesser amounts inland.

Tornado risk

The main threat of tornadoes exists on Tuesday and Tuesday night with the arrival of the storm's rotating rain bands.

Make sure those hurricane kits are ready to go and that you have your plan updated. A disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday is ongoing this weekend, meaning you could save on important hurricane kit items, including high-priced items such as generators.