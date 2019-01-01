More than Pink

LIVE
64
San Diego, CA
San Diego Weather Summary: 64 degrees
: One woman dies every day from breast cancer in San Diego County. Join NEWS 8 and Susan G. Komen San Diego in our fight against breast cancer through education, advocacy, outreach and fundraising.
Breast Cancer Can't Stop San Diegans
Breast Cancer Can't Stop San Diegans
One in six women in San Diego County will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. While more women and men are living longer after a breast cancer diagnosis, there is still no cure.
CURE
MORE
Fighting breast cancer at Komen Race for the Cure
Balboa Park was a sea of pink Sunday morning for the 19th annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.
CURE
Join Komen's Race for the Cure
CURE
Breast Cancer Can't Stop Research
CURE
Join Komen 3 Day
CURE
Breast Cancer Can't Stop Hannah
CURE
Day 2: Thousands participate in Komen 3-Day Walk to end breast cancer
More than 2,200 walkers slept soundly and rested their feet for Day 2, of a 60-mile journey to help end breast cancer.
CURE
Triumphant finish to Susan G. Komen 3-Day
A closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday for the end of the annual Komen 3-Day, which raises funds for breast cancer programs in San Diego.
CURE
Day 1: Teams begin 60 mile journey for Susan G. Komen 3-Day
Six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer in San Diego County.
CURE
Day 3: Cheering and support
Day 3: Cheering and support
CURE
