Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Features
Near Me
Health
Crime
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
Community
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
Relentless heat persists with even hotter temps expected through next week
HELP Button | Links mentioned on CBS 8
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Gas Prices
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Relentless heat persists with even hotter temps expected through next week
Tornado rips roof off Pfizer plant in North Carolina
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Diego, CA »
71°
San Diego, CA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise
Help Button
Community
Mornings
FOUR
Spanish
Contests
Traffic
Throwback
Recipes
San Diego Living
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS | Costumes of Comic-Con 2023
1/70
Barry Alman
Credit: Barry Alman
2/70
CBS8
Engineer from TF2 @guiltyerendira Fallout character (video game) Genie, Deadpool, Cruella de Ville Credit: CBS8
3/70
CBS8
Howard the Duck@nateposesChainsaw Man:Bomb devil@tort_3lliniMakima@Dani_applesDenji @N.7.vs Credit: CBS8
4/70
CBS8
Batgirl @batgirl_eve Scarlet Witch @Makenna.uranine Iron Shiek No soc Credit: CBS8
5/70
CBS8
Batman @mr_goochi Wolverine @Calebweeks Street Fighter fam No soc Credit: CBS8
6/70
CBS8
Batman @mr_goochiWolverine @CalebweeksStreet Fighter famNo soc Credit: CBS8
7/70
CBS8
Luigi@caruso_cosplay Boo@skyrocket_sheridabLeeloo Dallas@tic.tac.toad Credit: CBS8
8/70
CBS8
Vector (Despicable Me)No socMoana@fb darrellwaterford (pic with the rock)@spiffygirl303 + @gamegirl83 Credit: CBS8
9/70
CBS8
Batman + Robin@thbestbatman1966@spidermark82Hound, John Snow@ltlcosplay Rubber Larry mask@con.snow Credit: CBS8
10/70
CBS8
Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia@achibiarielappearedLt UhuraEdward Elric Fullmetal Alchemist@wesley_tarr3d Credit: CBS8
11/70
CBS8
Vector (Despicable Me)No socMoana@fb darrellwaterford (pic with the rock)@spiffygirl303 + @gamegirl83 Credit: CBS8
12/70
CBS8
Luigi@caruso_cosplay Boo@skyrocket_sheridabLeeloo Dallas@tic.tac.toad Credit: CBS8
13/70
CBS8
Luigi@caruso_cosplay Boo@skyrocket_sheridabLeeloo Dallas@tic.tac.toad Credit: CBS8
14/70
CBS8
Sister of Battle, Warhammer 40k@fabrikatornovaObi wan@inxacademy_sdDirector of INX Academy Credit: CBS8
15/70
CBS8
Batgirl @batgirl_eve Scarlet Witch @Makenna.uranine Iron Shiek No soc Credit: CBS8
16/70
CBS8
Batgirl @batgirl_eve Scarlet Witch @Makenna.uranine Iron Shiek No soc Credit: CBS8
17/70
Stuart Rucker
Imperial officer @captain_petesolo Boba Fett @bobabranded Nadja from What We Do In the Shadows @vevalaviva_ Credit: Stuart Rucker
18/70
CBS 8
@Gavin_the_dude_mood 3 admirals from one piece Credit: CBS 8
19/70
CBS8
Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia @achibiarielappeared Lt Uhura Edward Elric Fullmetal Alchemist @wesley_tarr3d Credit: CBS8
20/70
CBS8
Vector (Despicable Me) No soc Moana @fb darrellwaterford (pic with the rock) @spiffygirl303 + @gamegirl83 Credit: CBS8
21/70
CBS 8
Gilligan and Mary Anne @jacquiiofalltrades Credit: CBS 8
22/70
CBS8
Malificent + Group shot w/ Harley@King_kosplayElection LokiNo social media Credit: CBS8
23/70
CBS8
Malificent + Group shot w/ Harley@King_kosplayElection LokiNo social media Credit: CBS8
24/70
CBS8
Malificent + Group shot w/ Harley@King_kosplayElection LokiNo social media Credit: CBS8
25/70
CBS8
No social for Zuko or Star LordNeegan@darthsamhain Credit: CBS8
26/70
CBS8
Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia@achibiarielappearedLt UhuraEdward Elric Fullmetal Alchemist@wesley_tarr3d Credit: CBS8
27/70
CBS8
Batman @mr_goochiWolverine @CalebweeksStreet Fighter famNo soc Credit: CBS8
28/70
CBS8
Batman + Robin@thbestbatman1966@spidermark82Hound, John Snow@ltlcosplay Rubber Larry mask@con.snow Credit: CBS8
29/70
CBS8
Batman + Robin @thbestbatman1966 @spidermark82 Hound, John Snow @ltlcosplay Rubber Larry mask @con.snow Credit: CBS8
30/70
CBS8
No social for Zuko or Star LordNeegan@darthsamhain Credit: CBS8
31/70
CBS8
Engineer from TF2 @guiltyerendira Fallout character (video game) Genie, Deadpool, Cruella de Ville Credit: CBS8
32/70
CBS8
Milo (Atlantis)@milodennisonShy Guy@MarathehunterRaven@ragezombae Credit: CBS8
33/70
CBS8
Milo (Atlantis)@milodennisonShy Guy@MarathehunterRaven@ragezombae Credit: CBS8
34/70
CBS8
Milo (Atlantis)@milodennisonShy Guy@MarathehunterRaven@ragezombae Credit: CBS8
35/70
CBS8
Sister of Battle, Warhammer 40k@fabrikatornovaObi wan@inxacademy_sdDirector of INX Academy Credit: CBS8
36/70
CBS 8
Magneto @grimgrinningmatt8 Naruto @mattwkeyser Cal + Second Sister No social Credit: CBS 8
37/70
CBS 8
King and Lilith Clawthorn @hillingsama Alladin family + Peach @eileengrace777 Tiktok @g0re.ghost420 Mangled Credit: CBS 8
38/70
CBS 8
@Skittywitty Luigi Mindy Bloodborne cosplay Bloodhunter No social media provided Credit: CBS 8
39/70
CBS 8
Dodge Ball @moonstrikehq Credit: CBS 8
40/70
CBS 8
Red Hood Geralt No social media provided Credit: CBS 8
41/70
CBS 8
@dasonstrawder Symbiote Spiderman, Spiderman 2 panel Poison Ivy ^^said using the same social media is okay Credit: CBS 8
42/70
CBS 8
Imperial officer @captain_petesolo Boba Fett @bobabranded Nadja from What We Do In the Shadows @vevalaviva_ Credit: CBS 8
43/70
CBS 8
Egypt Indian Jones @the_masked_fox Wong @bryan.s.lee Robin @afraidofluna Credit: CBS 8
44/70
Cely J Comia
Credit: Cely J Comia
45/70
Adrian M. Brown
Credit: Adrian M. Brown
46/70
CBS 8
Credit: CBS 8
47/70
CBS 8
Egypt Indian Jones @the_masked_fox Wong @bryan.s.lee Robin @afraidofluna Credit: CBS 8
48/70
CBS 8
King and Lilith Clawthorn @hillingsama Alladin family + Peach @eileengrace777 Tiktok @g0re.ghost420 Mangled Credit: CBS 8
49/70
CBS 8
Powerpuff girls @lalalashanae Michael Myers @Ca_spiderman Indiana Jones No social media provided Credit: CBS 8
50/70
CBS 8
King and Lilith Clawthorn @hillingsama Alladin family + Peach @eileengrace777 Tiktok @g0re.ghost420 Mangled Credit: CBS 8
51/70
CBS 8
Out of shape Thor @wildtbill Twitter Van Gogh girl and Tank Girl did not provide social media Credit: CBS 8
52/70
CBS 8
Egypt Indian Jones @the_masked_fox Wong @bryan.s.lee Robin @afraidofluna Credit: CBS 8
53/70
CBS 8
Out of shape Thor @wildtbill Twitter Van Gogh girl and Tank Girl did not provide social media Credit: CBS 8
54/70
CBS 8
@Bethacaciakay Reza Hawkeye - Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Anime No other socials Credit: CBS 8
55/70
CBS 8
@Bethacaciakay Reza Hawkeye - Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Anime No other socials Credit: CBS 8
56/70
CBS 8
Out of shape Thor @wildtbill Twitter Van Gogh girl and Tank Girl did not provide social media Credit: CBS 8
57/70
CBS 8
Powerpuff girls @lalalashanae Michael Myers @Ca_spiderman Indiana Jones No social media provided Credit: CBS 8
58/70
CBS 8
@Bethacaciakay Reza Hawkeye - Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Anime No other socials Credit: CBS 8
59/70
CBS 8
Oogie Boogie No soc Supergirl + Green Lantern @lisa.mancinerh + @christianperera_ Demon slayer @milanzz Credit: CBS 8
60/70
CBS 8
Oogie Boogie No soc Supergirl + Green Lantern @lisa.mancinerh + @christianperera_ Demon slayer @milanzz Credit: CBS 8
61/70
CBS 8
Dragon Age character and Not the Brave, Critical Role (goblin) @brooksthemaker Capt America @Tigerclawx Credit: CBS 8
62/70
CBS 8
Oogie Boogie No soc Supergirl + Green Lantern @lisa.mancinerh + @christianperera_ Demon slayer @milanzz Credit: CBS 8
63/70
CBS 8
Dragon Age character and Not the Brave, Critical Role (goblin) @brooksthemaker Capt America @Tigerclawx Credit: CBS 8
64/70
CBS 8
Acererak @karter_obviously Dark Link No social provided Credit: CBS 8
65/70
CBS 8
Magneto @grimgrinningmatt8 Naruto @mattwkeyser Cal + Second Sister No social Credit: CBS 8
66/70
CBS 8
Acererak @karter_obviously Dark Link No social provided Credit: CBS 8
67/70
CBS8
Howard the Duck @nateposes Chainsaw Man: Bomb devil @tort_3llini Makima @Dani_apples Denji @N.7.vs Credit: CBS8
68/70
CBS8
No social for Zuko or Star LordNeegan@darthsamhain Credit: CBS8
69/70
Stephen M.
Credit: Stephen M.
70/70
Barry Alman
Credit: Barry Alman
1
/
70
×
CBS8
Credit: Barry Alman
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow