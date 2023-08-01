Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Features
Near Me
Health
Crime
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
Community
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
CBS 8's Bolt Up to SoFi Sweepstakes
HELP Button | Links mentioned on CBS 8
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Gas Prices
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
PHOTOS | Views of the Supermoon across San Diego
Hot and humid weather persists with some overnight and afternoon showers
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Diego, CA »
82°
San Diego, CA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise
Help Button
Community
Mornings
FOUR
Spanish
Contests
Traffic
Throwback
Recipes
San Diego Living
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS | Views of the Supermoon across San Diego
1/7
Don Biadog
Credit: Don Biadog
2/7
Don Biadog
Credit: Don Biadog
3/7
Nadja Boyd
Yay, the clouds lifted. Super Moon getting ready for Aug 1st Credit: Nadja Boyd
4/7
Don Biadog
A second full moon in August is called a "Blue Moon" will appear on 30-31 August in the West Coast, USA. Credit: Don Biadog
5/7
Don Biadog
A second full moon in August is called a "Blue Moon" will appear on 30-31 August in the West Coast, USA. Credit: Don Biadog
6/7
Nadja Boyd
Yay, the clouds lifted. Super Moon getting ready for Aug 1st Credit: Nadja Boyd
7/7
Nadja Boyd
Yay, the clouds lifted. Super Moon getting ready for Aug 1st Credit: Nadja Boyd
1
/
7
×
Don Biadog
Credit: Don Biadog
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow