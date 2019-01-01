WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
67
San Diego, CA
San Diego Weather Summary: 67 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KFMB Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health Alert
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Gas Prices
Webcams
Sports
Latest Sports
Padres
Shows
The CW San Diego
Entertainment Tonight
Morning Extra
San Diego Living
TV listings
Features
8 On the Homefront
Adopt 8
CBS8 Animals
Change It Up
Contests
Consumer Alert
Crimefighters
Daily Dose
DEALBOSS
Growing Up San Diego
Hot Button
iNewsouce
More Than Pink
News 8 Throwback
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Zevely Zone
Your Stories
Verify
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
Jobs
TV listings
RSS Feeds
© 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Join NEWS 8, Rady Children’s Hospital and Illumina to elevate the physical, mental and social wellness of San Diego’s kids through education, advocacy and outreach.
Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project
Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project
Genomics testing pilot program called Project Baby Bear.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
MORE
New pain management program comes to Rady Children’s Hospital thanks to local family
Thursday was the launch day of the program, which is the first and only one of its kind in California.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
New pain management program comes to Rady Children’s Hospital thanks to local family
Thursday was the launch day of the program, which is the first and only one of its kind in California.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Autistic children thrive at Alexa’s Playc in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —There is a unique early education program in San Diego run by Rady Children’s Hospital that is changing young lives. It’s a place where autistic children can thrive alongside th...
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
8’s Growing Up San Diego
Growing up healthy, growing up happy is our hope for every child. Our children’s health, safety and wellbeing are core to the strength and vibrancy of our community.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project
Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine is 50 percent of the way to reaching a major goal – the sequencing of 100 critically ill infants.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
San Diego girl reunites with emergency transport team that helped save her life
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having ...
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Cutting-edge 3D imaging lab an asset at Rady Children's Hospital
When it comes to incorporating technology into health care, Rady Children’s Hospital is constantly evolving.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
NICU patients and parents reunite with doctors
It was a very special day at Rady Children's Hospital where young patients who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunited with the doctors and nurses who helped save their lives.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Rady Children’s Car-T Cell Therapy offers hope for cancer patients
Rady Children’s Car-T Cell Therapy offers hope for cancer patients
There's a ground-breaking advancement in the fight against childhood leukemia which uses a patient's own immune system to battle the disease and San Diego is on the cutting edge.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
MORE
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
Jobs
© 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.