Growing Up San Diego
Join NEWS 8, Rady Children’s Hospital and Illumina to elevate the physical, mental and social wellness of San Diego’s kids through education, advocacy and outreach.
Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project
Genomics testing pilot program called Project Baby Bear.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
New pain management program comes to Rady Children’s Hospital thanks to local family
Thursday was the launch day of the program, which is the first and only one of its kind in California.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
New pain management program comes to Rady Children’s Hospital thanks to local family
Thursday was the launch day of the program, which is the first and only one of its kind in California.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Autistic children thrive at Alexa’s Playc in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —There is a unique early education program in San Diego run by Rady Children’s Hospital that is changing young lives. It’s a place where autistic children can thrive alongside th...
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
8’s Growing Up San Diego
Growing up healthy, growing up happy is our hope for every child. Our children’s health, safety and wellbeing are core to the strength and vibrancy of our community.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project
Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine is 50 percent of the way to reaching a major goal – the sequencing of 100 critically ill infants.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
San Diego girl reunites with emergency transport team that helped save her life
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having ...
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Cutting-edge 3D imaging lab an asset at Rady Children's Hospital
When it comes to incorporating technology into health care, Rady Children’s Hospital is constantly evolving.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
NICU patients and parents reunite with doctors
It was a very special day at Rady Children's Hospital where young patients who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunited with the doctors and nurses who helped save their lives.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
Rady Children’s Car-T Cell Therapy offers hope for cancer patients
There's a ground-breaking advancement in the fight against childhood leukemia which uses a patient's own immune system to battle the disease and San Diego is on the cutting edge.
GROWING-UP-SAN-DIEGO
