Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Features
Sports
Health
Crime
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
Community
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
San Diego Humane Society honors Betty White | More than 200 pets find furever homes
HELP Button: Links mentioned on CBS 8
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Gas Prices
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
San Diego’s Forecast, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 (Morning)
Rain showers expected for San Diego County Monday evening
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Diego, CA »
62°
San Diego, CA »
Weather
Closings
Help Button
Community
Mornings
The FOUR
Throwback
Recipes
Contests
Your Money
San Diego Living
Traffic
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Earth 8: Shining a light on the issues that affect our planet
With your help, we can continue to work towards the solutions that will make this planet the beautiful place it already is, and can be in the future.
KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow