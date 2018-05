On Thursday, Innovate 8 proudly partnered with UC San Diego to open up young minds and encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. More than 20 scientists shared their work at a special "STEM career night" hosted by the Birch Aquarium. Organizers say the goal is to show middle and high school students the types of job opportunities that are available to them. San Diego is considered the third best city in the nation for STEM jobs.