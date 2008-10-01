A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County burned Sunday afternoon near the Mesa Grande Reservation east of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.
With more than a year of campaigning to go, six people are already throwing their hats in the ring for the 2018 congressional race.
Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.
The accident happened on the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park, about 55 miles north of Albany, New York. The ride was stopped by an operator after getting word of a rider in distress - it had been higher up at one point. The scene was caught on video by Loren Lent, from Glenville.
President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare".
A pedestrian was gunned down in the street in Logan Heights late Saturday night when a passing vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and opened fire before the car sped away from the scene, according to San Diego Police homicide detectives.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners.
Sunday was a special day for dozens of local kids with special needs.
They got a chance to get out on the water with Surf Dog Ricochet.
News 8's Heather Hope reports with more on their fun day in the sun.
Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.
A section of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Valley Village was shut down for more than four hours on Saturday to allow crews to clean up at least 75 gallons of fuel that spilled from a cement truck when it rolled over.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
Home surveillance cameras captured two women stealing mail right out people’s mailboxes in a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood this week.
Short-term lodging service Airbnb on Friday released a report about the $420 million impact it has on San Diego’s economy.
A 30-year-old man who was hit by a car in San Marcos while jaywalking Saturday morning died in a hospital, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
Republicans in full control of government are on the brink of history-making changes to the nation’s health care system. The impact for consumers would go well beyond “Obamacare.”
A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff's officials.
President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Friday that will make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire employees, part of a push to overhaul an agency that is struggling to serve millions of military vets.
Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs introduces us to a smorgasbord of exciting entertainment from around the globe as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park kicks off Summer Safari fun.
Five years after the Sweetwater Union High School District board spent $4.5 million to put iPads in the hands of seventh graders, nearly all of the Apple tablets are classified as out of inventory, lost or stolen.
The perfect beach day meets a pizza night. A new restaurant in the North Country is delivering pizza right to the sand.
For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
A La Mesa couple isn't letting terminal cancer stop them from getting married.
Knowing he doesn't have much time left, 44-year-old Bryce decided to tie the knot with his longtime love Ragan.
CBS News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Downtown on how the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation helped make their special day possible.
Buddy, a 2-year-old Yorkie mix, is looking for a loving home. Buddy was rescued with 180 of his friends from a hoarding case in Poway. He was found with a severe injury to his back leg, causing the removal of his paw.
Buddy, a 2-year-old Yorkie mix, is looking for a loving home. Buddy was rescued with 180 of his friends from a hoarding case in Poway. He was found with a severe injury to his back leg, causing the removal of his paw. Because of his injury, Buddy is looking for a family who can help manage his special needs and get him the lifelong care he needs.
For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Terrance Christopher Stahovich. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Trisha Jean Sims. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Bobby Luca. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Adrian Rached Merritt. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said Friday.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Rosendo Castillo Gomez. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Eduardo Antonio Cong. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Edgar Emilio Hernandez. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Robert Delong Bonner. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for William "Bill" Kenneth Forsyth. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Warning! This article contains spoilers from season five of OITNB. Do not proceed if you haven't watched the first episode of the new season.
Sirius XM's 'My Favorite Song' host John Benjamin Hickey made a questionnaire for his guests to discover the soundtrack of their lives.
'Are You Anybody' author Jeffrey Tambor dressed as his 'Transparent' character, Mora Pfefferman, and went shopping at a mall to better understand the transgender experience.
BIG3 basketball league creator Ice Cube explains the genesis of his hip-hop nickname, then bestows one upon Stephen.
'The Big Sick' star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani remembers growing closer with his girlfriend's (now-wife's) parents while they found themselves together at the hospital.
'Rough Night' star Scarlett Johansson partied with a grandma named Geraldine who, as Reddit users pointed out, has old photos that look eerily identical to Scarlett.
Growing up, 'Veep' star Sam Richardson was constantly being ridiculed for using one hometown's regional lexicon in the other.
How many similarities could possibly exist between South Africa's President and Donald Trump? Well, according to 'Born a Crime' author and 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah.
'1984' star Olivia Wilde discusses the upcoming Broadway rendition of George Orwell's classic novel and the resurgence of the story's relevance.
James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.
James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.
After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam - imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.
When David Beckham and James Corden find each other at the same audition for James Bond, their unique approaches to the role create tension that threatens a friendship.
James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.
James and Ed Sheeran go for a drive in Los Angeles singing songs off Ed's new album, and James challenges Ed to fit as many Maltesers in his mouth after hearing he once fit 47.
James Corden will head home to host "The Late Late Show" from London.
In the wake of recent terror attacks, he hopes to highlight the city's unwavering spirit.
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to, including one dog who means it when he says "ain't nothing wrong."
James Corden won't let up on Zac Efron for details about he and The Rock's kissing scene in "Baywatch" -- going as far as asking what The Rock tastes like.
A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday morning in Mission Viejo and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.
An 81-year-old going out for “coffee” led cops on a slow-speed chase while going the wrong way on a Texas street Thursday.
A California father recently had the bizarre experience of burying his son and then finding out he wasn't dead.
