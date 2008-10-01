Home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned

Updated:

A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County burned Sunday afternoon near the Mesa Grande Reservation east of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.

Democratic candidates push for 50th District seat Video included

Updated:

With more than a year of campaigning to go, six people are already throwing their hats in the ring for the 2018 congressional race.

Over 150 dead as overturned fuel truck explodes in Pakistan

Updated:

Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

Video captures teen falling from Six Flags ride as group catches her Video included

Updated:

The accident happened on the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park, about 55 miles north of Albany, New York. The ride was stopped by an operator after getting word of a rider in distress - it had been higher up at one point. The scene was caught on video by Loren Lent, from Glenville.

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

Updated:

President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare".

  • CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt Terrance Christopher Stahovich

    The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Terrance Christopher Stahovich. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

     

  • CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt Trisha Jean Sims

    The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Trisha Jean Sims. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

     

  • CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Bobby Luca

    The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Bobby Luca. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

     

  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Preview

    Thursday, June 22 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-22 19:56:08 GMT

    James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.

     

  • Emoji News

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:40:47 GMT
    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.  
  • Flinch with Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara and Lily James

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:31:04 GMT

    James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.

     

