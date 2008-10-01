With more than a year of campaigning to go, six people are already throwing their hats in the ring for the 2018 congressional race.

With more than a year of campaigning to go, six people are already throwing their hats in the ring for the 2018 congressional race. More>>

Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror. More>>

Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:58 PM EDT

Updated: