Breast Cancer Can’t Stop San Diegans





Now through Mother’s Day, register for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on November 5th in Balboa Park for the LOWEST PRICES OF THE SEASON. This Mother’s Day join The KFMB Stations and Susan G. Komen San Diego to honor the women in our lives by supporting the fight against breast cancer.Now through Mother’s Day, register for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on November 5th in Balboa Park for the LOWEST PRICES OF THE SEASON. Adults: $35

Military ID: $30

Youth: $20

Virtual: $40



CLICK TO REGISTER NOW

MAKE YOUR PROMISE TO END BREAST CANCER TODAY



San Diego’s Largest 5K/1M!

20,000+ Attendees

1.2+ MILLION DOLLARS RAISED!

Continue the Journey

November 5, 2017

Donate Now



San Diego’s Largest 5K/1M!20,000+ Attendees1.2+ MILLION DOLLARS RAISED!Continue the JourneyNovember 5, 2017

3 Days ... 60 Miles

2600 Walkers

7.6 MILLION DOLLARS for Breast Cancer Research & Support!

Thank you San Diego!

Continue the journey.

November 17-19, 2017

Donate & Register NOW

3 Days ... 60 Miles2600 Walkers7.6 MILLION DOLLARS for Breast Cancer Research & Support!Thank you San Diego!Continue the journey.November 17-19, 2017

BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP YOUR SCREENINGS

Breast Cancer Recommendations What's right for you? Click Here »



What's right for you? Click Here » Your Mammogram and CBE Clinical Breast Cancer Exam Reminder Need a reminder? Click Here »

Take charge of your health. Sign up to receive a mammogram and/or clinical breast exam reminder.

BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP VITAL INFORMATION

Your BSE Breast Self Exam Video Breast self-exam (BSE) is not recommended as a screening tool for breast cancer. However, it is important to become familiar with the way your breasts normally look and feel. Knowing what is normal for you may help you see or feel changes in your breasts.

Watch This Video to Learn When & How »



Breast self-exam (BSE) is not recommended as a screening tool for breast cancer. However, it is important to become familiar with the way your breasts normally look and feel. Knowing what is normal for you may help you see or feel changes in your breasts. Watch This Video to Learn When & How » Your BSE Guide Your complete guide to performing a breast self-exam. Click Here »



Your complete guide to performing a breast self-exam. Click Here » Your Guide to Understanding Breast Cancer From Diagnosis to Treatment and Support. Click Here »



From Diagnosis to Treatment and Support. Click Here » Your Guide to Komen Services Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, Komen San Diego is able to fund many breast-health and breast cancer-related programs in this area, from support, healthcare and treatment assistance, post-treatment care, housing, meal delivery. Click Here »



Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, Komen San Diego is able to fund many breast-health and breast cancer-related programs in this area, from support, healthcare and treatment assistance, post-treatment care, housing, meal delivery. Click Here » CBS News 8 Stories Breast cancer awareness in the news. Click Here »

BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP SAN DIEGANS

Breast Cancer Can't Stop Hannah

Breast Cancer Can't Stop Research

Breast Cancer Can’t Stop San Diegans

Join Komen's Race for the Cure

Breast Cancer Can’t Stop San Diegans

Join Komen 3 Day

BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP YOU!

Make it Your Mission to Stop Breast Cancer

One in six women in San Diego County will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. While more women and men are living longer after a breast cancer diagnosis, there is still no cure. Joinin the fight against breast cancer. Take control of your breast health, learn the latest treatment advances and Komen provided services. Help generate funding for critical breast cancer research, treatment services and the cure.