Breast Cancer Can't Stop San Diegans

This Mother’s Day join The KFMB Stations and Susan G. Komen San Diego to honor the women in our lives by supporting the fight against breast cancer.

Now through Mother’s Day, register for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on November 5th in Balboa Park for the LOWEST PRICES OF THE SEASON.

Adults: $35
Military ID: $30
Youth: $20
Virtual: $40

One in six women in San Diego County will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. While more women and men are living longer after a breast cancer diagnosis, there is still no cure. Join CBS 8 and Susan G. Komen San Diego in the fight against breast cancer. Take control of your breast health, learn the latest treatment advances and Komen provided services. Help generate funding for critical breast cancer research, treatment services and the cure.
 
San Diego’s Largest 5K/1M!
20,000+ Attendees
1.2+ MILLION DOLLARS RAISED!
Continue the Journey
November 5, 2017
3 Days ... 60 Miles
2600 Walkers
7.6 MILLION DOLLARS for Breast Cancer Research & Support!
Thank you San Diego!
Continue the journey.
November 17-19, 2017
BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP YOUR SCREENINGS

  • Breast Cancer Recommendations

    What's right for you? Click Here »
     

  • Your Mammogram and CBE Clinical Breast Cancer Exam Reminder

    Need a reminder? Click Here »
    Take charge of your health. Sign up to receive a mammogram and/or clinical breast exam reminder.
BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP VITAL INFORMATION

  • Your BSE Breast Self Exam Video

    Breast self-exam (BSE) is not recommended as a screening tool for breast cancer. However, it is important to become familiar with the way your breasts normally look and feel. Knowing what is normal for you may help you see or feel changes in your breasts.
    Watch This Video to Learn When & How »
     

  • Your BSE Guide

    Your complete guide to performing a breast self-exam. Click Here »
     

  • Your Guide to Understanding Breast Cancer

    From Diagnosis to Treatment and Support. Click Here »
     

  • Your Guide to Komen Services

    Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, Komen San Diego is able to fund many breast-health and breast cancer-related programs in this area, from support, healthcare and treatment assistance, post-treatment care, housing, meal delivery. Click Here »
     

  • CBS News 8 Stories

    Breast cancer awareness in the news. Click Here »
BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP SAN DIEGANS
 
BREAST CANCER CAN'T STOP YOU!

Make it Your Mission to Stop Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen

Every major advance in the fight against breast cancer has been touched by Susan G. Komen research grant. Next to the U.S. government, Komen is the largest funder of breast cancer research in the world. Komen San Diego is our county’s largest funder of free breast cancer treatments, services and support for uninsured breast cancer patients and their families.

Learn more: komensandiego.org

