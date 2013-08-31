Much of the county in for a hot and sticky holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - Continued muggy was the extended forecast countywide as a flash flood watch remained in effect with thunderstorms possible in the mountains and deserts until 6 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Humid weather will probably hang in there for the next few days with shower activity at times in the mountains and deserts," NWS forecaster Mike Watkins said.

Watkins said humidity and temperatures were both higher than normal for this time of year.

The weather forecaster warned campers and vacationers in outlying areas to be wary of stormy conditions.

"Don't trust the thunderstorms. They can drop a lot of rain and cause a lot of lightning if you're in or near them," Watkins said. "People need to keep an eye on thunderstorms, be prepared to take preventative action if there are any in their area."

The heat and humidity had Santee feeling more like a sauna. Forcing Elisa Chavez and Bill Gier to find more than one way to cool down.

"We're trying to stay cool under the umbrella," said Chavez. "It's ok, every once in awhile we'll get a breeze. Or we'll step inside and come back out."

Everyone News 8 found had their own way of cooling off, for the cheerleaders at Santana High, they were able to do it while they raised money.

"Extremely hot, the heat isn't so much from the sun but the air is driving us crazy right now," said Madison Frazer.

You can bet a lot of air conditioners were running Saturday, in fact, SDG&E was expecting such a spike in power usage, they made a public plea for conservation.

"While we have adequate power resources -- everyone pitching in and conserving will definitely help make sure it stays that way."

Many San Diegans chose the natural breeze of the beach.

"Today we're pretty busy, last weekend of summer, weather is real hot inland so people are coming to the beach today and cool off," said Alan Kraklow.

Life guards at Mission Beach said the crowds were bigger than usual, many taking advantage of the long weekend.

"Beach is the perfect place to come but, just be careful, drink a lot of water, hydrate, reminders that we can't drink alcohol," said Kraklow. "Don't bring any glass. Bring your liquids but make sure they're in plastic or aluminum cans."

The beach was the popular escape for people inland, no matter how far inland you are.

