Shaun Phillips anxious to face Rivers, former team

Watch the Chargers vs. Broncos game on CBS 8 Sunday starting at 1 p.m.!



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Shaun Phillips definitely knows this much about former teammate Philip Rivers: He runs his mouth about as well as an offense.

The Denver Broncos hybrid linebacker-defensive end certainly appreciates that, because Phillips is quite a talker, too. He figures the best way to quiet the San Diego quarterback is simply by sacking him. That's the plan anyway when Phillips goes up against the Chargers, his former team, on Sunday in an AFC divisional game.

Actually, Phillips and Rivers have some history with jawing at each other, dating back to playing in the 2004 Senior Bowl.

Phillips has plenty of respect for Rivers, and he's making sure his teammates on the Broncos' defense are on high alert as well.

Not that they need any advanced warning. Rivers is 10-6 all-time against Denver, throwing for 3,830 yards and 27 TDs.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Summary