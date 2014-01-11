3 killed, 5 hurt in DUI crash in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 25-year-old San Diego man arrested for suspicion of drunken driving following a series of crashes that killed three of his passengers and injured five others, including himself, remained hospitalized Sunday, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The suspected drunken driver, identified by U-T San Diego as William Cady, was piloting a 2000 Cadillac Escalade with five passengers about 11:15 p.m. Friday and lost control while heading north from Interstate 805 onto the transition ramp to westbound state Route 52.

The SUV veered off the road, careened across a dirt embankment and rolled several times, CHP officials said.

The driver and four passengers were not wearing seatbelts, and four of the men were ejected from the SUV, CHP officials said.

Two of those ejected -- a 23- year-old San Diego man and a 29-year-old San Diego man -- were killed, as was a fifth man -- a 35-year- old Ridgecrest resident who was wearing seat belts, according to the CHP. Their names have yet to be released.

Three other vehicles wrecked on the curving ramp following the initial single- vehicle crash, CHP officials said.

Cady and one of its ejected passengers, a 23-year-old San Diego man, were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The other surviving SUV passenger who was ejected, a 25-year-old San Diego man, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Two motorists involved in the subsequent crashes were hospitalized with minor injuries, the CHP said.

The three survivors from the SUV all sustained major trauma, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.