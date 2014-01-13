Police investigate woman's death near Birch Aquarium

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - A woman was found mortally wounded with apparent stab injuries Monday in a ravine near the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

A landscaping crew found the unidentified victim, who appeared to be in her 30s, off the 2300 block of Expedition Way shortly after 7 a.m., according to San Diego police. She died at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla about an hour later.

The victim did not appear to have been homeless, homicide Lt. Jorge Duran told reporters.

"We're still early on in the investigation trying to determine that, but from the first glance, it doesn't appear that she was homeless," he said.

Monday afternoon, CBS News 8 learned the death was possibly a suicide.

"We have downgraded the investigation to a suspicious death and we are not ruling out the possibility of a suicide," Duran said.



The victim's identity has not been released.