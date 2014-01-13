Success Story: Three sisters find a loving forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local couple set out to adopt just one child, but they're starting the new year as a family of five.

The couple met three sisters at a picnic the county holds to allow foster children and prospective parents to meet, and never looked back. The adoptions were just finalized before Thanksgiving.

It was a relatively short 18 months ago, when we first introduced you to three sisters. Violet, Sierra and Natalia were such delightful girls. We said they'd make an instant family, just add parents. And that's exactly what happened.

"Our social worker called and said 'I have good news and bad news' and I said okay. She said the good news is you were matched and I said 'What's the bad news?' and she said 'Well, you have three girls now,' so there you go!" Bethany said.

Adopting three girls -- now ages 12, 11 and nine -- can have its challenges.

"At first we were shy," Natalia said.

"There's a lot of emotions going on through the house, a lot of drama," Bethany said.

Mathew and Bethany say this was meant to be. After struggling with infertility, they agree there couldn't have been a more perfect way to have started their family.

"We had a great foundation within each other. We had a whole eight years, just us," Bethany said.

"We got three kids and didn't have to change a single diaper. Bonus!" Mathew said.

"I wouldn't change a moment of it," Bethany said.

And their daughters say they couldn't be more grateful.

"What it means to have a mom and a dad is they take care of you, they support you, they put a roof over your head and they love you," Sierra said.

Violet, Sierra and Natalia are plenty old enough to remember what life was like before.

"We got hit and we were around a lot of bad stuff," Violet said.

But now, the girls get to enjoy and really appreciate the endless good stuff.

"We can actually go out of the county and stuff, and we went to Disneyland for our first time," Sierra said.

The girls moved into their new home in September 2012, and their adoptions were just finalized this past November.

"After the day of the adoption, we were all eating breakfast, Dad's like, does anyone feel different? We were all like, yeah," Violet said.

Finally, it was official.

"That we were actually part of a new family," Sierra said.

Finally, they knew they were safe.

"The stress, it was all gone. Like we didn't have to wait for anything anymore," Violet said.

The past year and a half has brought countless memories and milestones for this family, and Mathew and Bethany encourage others who are thinking about adopting to take that leap of faith.

"Absolutely, oh my gosh yes, absolutely," Bethany said.

"Rollercoaster of emotions, but it's worth it," Mathew said.

"Such a blessing. They are our biggest blessings," Bethany said.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit cbs8.com/adopt8 for links to the free orientation schedule or call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.