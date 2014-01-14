STEAM learning matters. Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

San Diego is ranked the third best city in the nation for STEAM jobs. Our local schools are creating the pipeline for innovators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders and the foundation for local and global excellence.

CBS News 8 features STEAM education programs in San Diego schools

This week's Innovate 8 STEAM Success School:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Beyond School Walls

More than 3000 Students and Teachers Engaged in STEAM Learning!

Thank you for attending Innovate 8 Padres Weather Education Day at Petco Park with CBS News 8 Meteorologist Matt Baylow, "Physics Girl" Diana Cowern and Alex Tardy from the National Weather Service.

If you missed our event click here for the story and video.

Click here to download your COOL SKY WEATHER CHART provided by the National Weather Service.

Visit the Physics Girl You Tube Channel to share MIT Graduate Dianna Cowern's passion for Science, Technology, Engineering Arts & Math!

CBS News 8 Meteorologist Matt Baylow teaches weather at San Diego schools. Learn about San Diego's Microclimates, weather systems and broadcast meteorology.

Go behind-the-scenes of CBS News 8 and get a first-hand look of how we use STEAM to broadcast the news. Go into the CBS NEWS 8 newsroom, on the CBS News 8 set and into the control room.

Check out this STEAM, student-produced tour video created by Carmel Valley Middle School Students:

The San Diego Air & Space Museum presents BE THE ASTRONAUT

Now Open in Balboa Park

2001 Pan American Plaza | San Diego, CA 92101

BE THE ASTRONAUT is a fun, interactive adventure where you are in control as you launch a rocket, pilot a spaceship, and drive a rover in space! Discover the solar system first hand with the help of virtual astronauts, and land on multiple worlds, including the moon, Mars, Jupiter and asteroids. Designed with the help of NASA experts, Be the Astronaut is fun for the whole family and takes STEM & STEAM learning into outer space!

US News STEM Solutions The National Conference May 24-26, 2017 | Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina Advancing the STEM-skilled workforce of tomorrow CLICK HERE San Diego Science Alliance Festival of Science & Engineering Festival info plus year-round events: CLICK HERE Celebrate decades of providing STEM/STEAM opportunities to 7th – 12th graders throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties Activities.



CLICK HERE San Diego’s forum for community collaboration and resources to inspire and engage our youth in STEAM learning. CLICK HERE 2017 Salk Institute High School Scholars Program CLICK HERE 2017 UC San Diego Health Sciences & Oncofertility Science Academy for High School Students Now accepting application for Summer 2016: CLICK HERE Sally Ride Science Academy Honor the legacy of Astronaut Sally Ride and prepare for careers in STEAM fields. Hands-on STEAM workshop for middle & high school girls- Summer 2017

The University of California, San Diego is a top ten public research university that is transforming lives, shaping new disciplines and advancing the frontiers of knowledge. UC San Diego and our region are well known for strength in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), but it is vital that we build a pipeline of skilled, educated workers in these fields for San Diego's knowledge-economy. It is predicted that 16 of the 20 occupations with the largest projected growth in the next decade are STEAM related – and that is why outreach efforts that partner community and university resources are key to ensuring the pipeline success.

UC San Diego has a variety of educational programs already in place to encourage STEAM careers for students in our community, including:

K-12 tutoring/mentoring programs

Graduate student outreach

Science partnerships

Opportunities for collaborations

Summer programs

Professional development for teachers

Community and family programs

UC San Diego is a Lever for San Diego STEAM Education and Success

UC San Diego's faculty, staff and students are working hard to network, leverage and multiply existing resources to improve STEAM education throughout our region to ensure success.

The Campaign for UC San Diego

The Campaign for UC San Diego. How one university sets the nonstandard.

Aspiring Scientist Takes Google Science Fair, Intel Talent Search and National Siemens Science Competition Top Honors Thanks to UC San Diego's BioChemCoRe Program. For more on Eric's award and research, CLICK HERE to read his story. To learn more about our campus, please visit www.ucsd.edu.

The San Diego County Office of Education provides innovative services for San Diego County's 42 school districts and five community college districts, including programs to enrich K-12 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) literacy.

Our science team provides leadership and professional development in STEAM curriculum. Collaborating with STEAM industry professionals, STEAM university educators and scholars, SDCOE is committed to engage and enhance STEAM learning among K-12 students.

SDCOE has a variety of resource links to encourage STEAM education:

To learn more about San Diego County Office of Education, please visit sdcoe.net.

