Lawyers for Jane Doe blast city for bribery claim

Attorneys for the city of San Diego are now challenging the emotional account of one of former San Diego police officer Anthony Arevalos' victims, claiming in court filings that it was the victim herself who offered a bribe to Arevalos to avoid being arrested.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Harsh words from an attorney representing a victim of convicted police officer, Anthony Arevalos.

Joseph Dicks says his client known only as Jane Doe is being victimized again this time in her civil lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

"Jane Doe is the victim and engaging in victim blaming is not only unfair it's cowardly and shouldn't be tolerated," said Dicks.

This week an assistant city attorney for City Attorney Jan Goldsmith argued that Jane Doe attempted to bribe Arevalos with her underwear to avoid a drunk driving arrest.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Goldsmith issued a statement on behalf of the top city prosecutor in response to Dicks claims.

"We think it is important that people understand it is the conduct of former police officer Anthony Arevalos that has placed the City in this unfortunate position. However, the City stepped up to the plate and settled 12 of the 13 lawsuits it faced over Arevalos' conduct and paid those victims a combined amount of $2.3 million. The City has engaged in good faith settlement negotiations with the remaining plaintiff and made a very generous settlement offer. Unfortunately the lawyers in this case have demanded an outrageous sum of money. They are now using a professional PR firm to try and brow-beat the City into paying that outrageous amount. Even though we condemn the actions of Arevalos, we also have an obligation to protect taxpayers. If we proceed to trial, the amount will be left to the jury after hearing all the facts.On Thursday, Jane Doe's attorneys backfired with a news conference accusing the City of backtracking after the issue was brought to light."

"It didn't go well and it embarrassed them and it should have," said Dicks.

On Wednesday, an assistant city attorney filed a motion to strike the reference accusing Jane Doe of the panty bribe. A spokesperson for the City Attorney issued a statement outlining its reasoning for the motion.

"As Assistant City Attorney, I was asked by the City Attorney to review the accusation of bribery in connection with the Jane Doe case. That accusation is contained in several sentences of a 40 page brief filed in connection with a motion before the judge. I determined that accusation was unnecessary and inappropriate in that is was Anthony Arevalos- not Jane Doe- who was convicted of a crime. Accordingly, I have requested that the court strike reference to bribe. Rather than characterize or accuse, the City will rely upon undisputed factual evidence in addressing the pending motion."



The brief was in response to Doe's request for an independent monitor at the San Diego Police Department that would watch for corruption. Doe claims there were several reports and accusations Arevalos engaged in similar misconduct over a decade.

In the brief, the city defends its procedures in place to keep out corruption and reporting and its internal investigations.

The city has settled and paid $2.3 million. Doe is the remaining lawsuit and has not settled. A civil trial is scheduled for May.

Arevalos has a hearing on an appeal for his conviction in Superior Court. On February 7, he will argue the notes taken by a sex crimes detective during Doe's statements did not include the sexual assault, which was not used in the trial.

Her testimony was that Arevalos touched her genitals in the 7-Eleven restroom when he asked for her underwear.

Arevalos is serving eight years in prison for misconduct against women.