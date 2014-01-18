Injured hiker rescued at Torrey Pines State Reserve - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Injured hiker rescued at Torrey Pines State Reserve

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A hiker fell and broke his ankle in Torrey Pines State Reserve, and needed a cliff rescue, a San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher said.

The incident occurred at 10:59 a.m. at 12201 Torrey Pines Park Road, on the Razor Point Trail.

"A man, 65, fell about half a mile down the trail, broke his ankle and had to be extricated," the dispatcher said. "He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment."

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is a park overlooking Torrey Pines State Beach.

