Community events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Here at home -- San Diegans are giving back by doing their part.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered in San Diego County this morning with several community events.

At 8 a.m., around 70 Kaiser Permanente employees will take part in a day of community service to honor the slain civil rights leader. Kaiser officials said they will be preparing items for distribution at the San Diego Food Bank.

At 9 a.m., the sixth annual Martin Luther King Day interfaith service is scheduled at Morley Field at the corner of Texas and Upas streets in Balboa Park.

At 10 a.m., business leaders, educators, public officials, students, labor organizers and social justice advocates will gather at San Diego Public Market for the 26th annual All Peoples Celebration. Organizers said the sold-out event, themed "I Have a Voice," will feature speakers, multi-media presentations, and local music and spoken word entertainment in commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington, D.C., and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Journalist Alison Stewart, author of "First Class: the Legacy of Dunbar, America's First Black Public High School," will be the keynote speaker.

At noon, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency's Communities of Excellence Project, the Escondido Education Compact, Care Youth Project and Reveal Escondido Creek will hold a day of service cleanup project at the Escondido Creek Trail, meeting at the parking lot of the old Fresh & Easy location at 425 N. Ash St., Escondido.

Also at noon, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will take place at the World Beat Center in Balboa Park, 2100 Park Blvd.

Monday's events wrap up a series of local festivities held in King's honor over the weekend, including the popular 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade held Sunday along San Diego's waterfront.