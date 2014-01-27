Bicyclist hurt in collision in Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday with broken bones after being struck by a car driven by a 76-year-old woman in the Lake Murray area of San Diego, police said.
The teen was riding a bicycle in traffic lanes in the area of Cowles Mountain Boulevard and Navajo Road when the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.
The woman was driving her Honda CRV and passing through the intersection on a green light, he said in a statement.
She was not hurt but the teen sustained a broken pelvis and fractured ankle, Delimitros said.
