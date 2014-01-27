Our cameras spot baby gray whale in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A baby gray whale is seemingly stuck in San Diego Bay Monday.

After a handful of sightings Sunday by the captains with both Hornblower Cruises and Flagship Cruises, along with a few private vessels, CBS News 8 went out Monday to investigate the baby whale in the bay, never expecting to actually find it.

The timing of it was simply unfathomable. The baby gray whale that first spotted in San Diego Bay Sunday morning popped up right next to our boat.

We were we on the vessel assist boat in the bay with the engine off, doing a story about the whale when it decided to make an appearance. But there was a problem with the microphone -- too much wind -- so we stopped to make an adjustment, and that's when videojournalist Vello Vannak and I heard a loud noise that sounded just like a whale spout. When we looked over, we couldn't believe our eyes.

Our captain Brett Thompson put out a call to the Coast Guard, who came over to get some details. The whale was last seen heading toward Shelter Island, seemingly lost, and possibly less than a week old.

"It was a baby gray, no barnacles, crustaceans… maybe 10 to 11 feet something, like that," Thompson said.

Captain Joe Dutra took a photo of the whale Sunday during a Hornblower harbor, turned whale watching tour.

"It was basically icing on cake. Harbor tour, great weather, great views, whale inside the bay," Dutra said.

Though the baby whale is delighting boaters, there is growing concern, the longer it stays in the bay.

"It seemed healthy, hope he can find its way out. You always wonder where the pod or parent is," Thompson said. "He's not where he should be. Should be out in the bay headed to Mexico."