Rare coin fetches local man a pretty penny

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a one-of-a-kind treasure and it's expected to fetch a pretty penny at auction.

It's an extremely rare 1974 aluminum penny and it is probably the only one left in the world.

Randy Lawrence found it in his father's possessions and took it to La Jolla coin dealer Michael McConnell who thought it could possibly be worth a couple hundreds dollars at first, but then did a little homework.

"Did a little bit further research on it and realized it might be something a little more special than I originally thought," McConnell said.

The coin will be auctioned off in April.

Lawrence and McConnell agreed to split the proceeds and donate as much as $100,000 to homeless programs.