Photos of kids shooting at border demo draw fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Activists are outraged tonight at photos they say appear to show Border Patrol agents teaching children to shoot immigrants.

The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium says the images call into question the agency's use of force policies.

But the Border Patrol says any suggestion that they are showing citizens how to attack immigrants is "patently false."

They are pictures that have sparked controversy. They show kids with Border Patrol agents shooting at targets. And it's what those targets look like that has Andrea Guerrero upset.

"We see Border Patrol agents teaching kids how to shoot at images of migrants," Guerrero said.

She works with Alliance San Diego, a local social justice organization, and says the pictures are disturbing. She adds they come at a time when the Border Patrol is being questioned about it's use of force policies.

She referred to several incidents, including recent dealings with rock throwers near the border where deadly force has been used.

"Humane treatment of migrants is an ongoing concern and we see them here essentially showing children engaged in what appears to be a game of shooting at migrants," Guerrero said.

"Why not use a target? Why not use an outline, a silhouette like police do? Why dress somebody up as if to look like a migrant?" she asked.

The Border Patrol sent CBS News 8 a statement that says in part,

"Media reports that the U.S. Border Patrol provides training on how to 'attack migrants' are patently false. The photos published as part of these allegations were from a local event meant to bring members of the community together to build relationships and increase awareness about law enforcement."

They say community members at the event were allowed to shoot a pepper ball launch system, loaded with inert rounds and filled with baby powder so people could see where they hit their targets.

The statement added,

"The target is a standard practice target used by law enforcement and even amateurs throughout the U.S., and is clothed in plain jeans and a T-shirt, also standard when conducting exercises/demonstrations."

"I say the images speak for themselves, the image is of a human being with a shirt and a pair of jeans with holes in them...as if they were bullet wounds," Guerrero said.