San Diegans join protest against Keystone Pipeline

In cities across America, demonstrators were drawing the line -- demanding that President Obama protect people and the environment by rejecting the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline cleared a major hurdle toward approval Friday, a serious blow to environmentalists' hopes that President Barack Obama will block the controversial project running more than 1,000 miles from Canada through the heart of the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 200 environmentalists crowded downtown San Diego on Monday night to protest Keystone XL pipeline and the State Department's environmental assessment.

"No KXL" chants were echoed across San Diego with protesters from SanDiego350.org, Women Occupy San Diego and San Diego Sierra Club.

Environmentalists across the country are protesting and having a vigil for TransCanada's phase four in the Keystone XL pipeline project. Since the 1,179 miles of pipeline crosses into Canada starting in Alberta and reaching Steele City Nebraska Keystone XL needs presidential approval.

The pipeline from Port Arthur to Oklahoma is already built and in production.

"Scientists have said basically if you put this Keystone pipeline then it is game over for the climate and so he [President Obama] cannot lead on climate and let this project go through," said Masada Disenhouse with SanDiego350.org

In June, President Obama said the environmental impact will depend on his decision about the Keystone XL pipeline, "The net effects of the pipeline's impact on our climate will be absolutely critical to determining whether this project is allowed to go forward. It's relevant."

However on Friday the State Department released its final environmental impact statement and as part of the 11 volume report it says it's unlikely the pipeline would alter greenhouse gas emissions.

"Way unnerving, way upsetting but I am hoping the EPA report which is still to come out is stronger," said Randall Mann.

Secretary Kerry's spokesperson says this is just one portion of the 1,000 page report.

"It is not a decision, it is not an indication of a decision; it is just one factor," said Kerry spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Pipeline supporters say more jobs will be created and it will boost the U.S. economy.

Protesters in San Diego who do not live near the pipeline says Keystone XL will impact everyone.

"The world, we are all one world now; we are seeing that more clearly," said Mann.

Another civil disobedience action is scheduled for a later date In San Diego.

There is no timeline on Secretary Kerry's decision to apply for a permit on the pipeline's development.

The Department will hear more public comment for a month and starting on Wednesday for the next 90 days the Department will hear feedback from 8 government agencies.