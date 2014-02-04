911 call reveals new information in triple murder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - 911 calls are revealing new details about the night a woman and her finance's brother were gunned down at a Mission Valley mall. A dispatch log obtained by CBS News 8 shows 22-year-old Ilona Flint called for help before she was shot.

Ilona Flint made the 911 call from the cell phone she was carrying. The 22-year-old was leaving work at Macy's in Mission Valley early in the morning on Christmas Eve. The store was open late for last-minute shoppers. Picking Ilona up at the mall in a car was her fiance's brother, 22-year-old Salvatore Belvedere.

The CHP incident detail report shows Flint's 911 call was picked up 1:10 a.m. A short time later, at 1:13 a.m., the dispatcher wrote "X-ray (woman) said I'm at Mission Valley Westhills Mall." The mall's correct name is the Westfield Mall. We're not sure if the mistake was a typo, or if Flint misspoke. We also don't know if Salvatore Belvedere has been shot at the time.

Twenty-three seconds later, the dispatcher's log reads, "then yelled ouch I've been shot." Twenty-six seconds after that, at 1:14 a.m., the RP (reporting party) stopped talking."

Both Flint and Belvedere were shot in the head. Flint was dead when officers arrived. Belvedere died at the hospital three days later.

Family members of the victims pleaded for information that could lead to Flint's fiancé Gianni Belvedere, who went missing. Then about a month later, the 24-year-old's body was discovered decomposing in the trunk of his car in Riverside.

Investigators have ruled Gianni's death a homicide, but remain tight-lipped about a possible motive for the triple murder, other than to say it doesn't appear to be a robbery.