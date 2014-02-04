Lawyer blasts city for spying on Arevalos victim

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The case of a former San Diego police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty goes back to court this week.

Anthony Arevalos is filing an appeal on the grounds that investigators did not give his defense team hand-written notes from one of his victims -- identified only as Jane Doe -- who is suing the city.

They contend the notes contradict her testimony in court, and they could have changed the outcome of the trial. Doe's attorney's claims the police department withheld and mishandled those notes to protect Arevalos.

They're also accusing the city attorney of misconduct by hiring a private investigator to follow and secretly film Doe for a month in an effort to attack her credibility.

"Their person that they had that they knew was a sexual predator, they chose not to surveil. But go ahead and surveil the victim so they can find something maybe to smear her," attorney Browne Greene said.

On Tuesday, City Attorney Jan Goldsmith defended the surveillance as standard practice in preparing for a trial.

Arevalos is serving an eight year prison term.