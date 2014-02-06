San Diegans on alert for hit-and-run vehicles

A hit-and-run crash at a North Park intersection early Friday killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, injured his passenger and left authorities searching for the motorist who fled following the fatal accident.

Authorities were on the hunt Tuesday for the driver of a white U-Haul-style box truck used in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 23-year-old man in Escondido.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There has been a string of fatal hit-and-run crashes around the county, and authorities are asking San Diegans to be alert in spotting the vehicles involved.

A surveillance camera delivered key evidence for San Diego police examining the January 31 North Park hit-and-run crash which killed Old Globe Theater prop master, 32-year old Seamus O'Bryan.

"This car is a Cadillac Eldorado. It's white or cream in color, 1998 to 2000 model, possibly minor front-end damage to the right front passenger section of the car," SDPD Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Traffic unit investigators have been chasing down dozens of leads, including one at an Escondido dealership. Unfortunately, like so many others, it turned out to be a false sighting. But its not deterring detectives from cracking the case.

"We're asking for the community's help to identify this car and also who might have been driving it that night," Mayer said.

The parents of Escondido fatal hit-and-run victim Benjamin Ramirez are also seeking answers.

They want the driver of the white medium sized U-Haul-style box truck that struck him Monday night on Bear Valley Parkway to come forward.

"I don't want him to be in jail. I just want him to come forward and explain what happened," father Benjamin Ramirez Sr. said.

CHP Officer Jim Bettancourt says his agency's phones are lighting up with leads from possible sightings, but so far, nothing has been found.

"I really hope the people involved, that their conscience will get the best of them, and come in and do the right thing. We can't bring back Mr. Ramirez, but we can do right by the Ramirez family to let them know exactly what happened in this crash

Once again, if you think you see either the Eldorado or the box truck with front-end damage, you're urged to call authorities immediately. The victims' families could really use some closure.