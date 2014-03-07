"I feel fortunate to live my dream career as a broadcast journalist."

Gene Kang, a native of Chicago, is thrilled to live his dream in San Diego as a member of the CBS News 8 reporting team. He feels honored to receive a 2015 Emmy award for breaking news coverage of the Cocos wildfires. Gene joins CBS News 8 from WHAS-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, where his enterprising and investigative reporting style garnered an Associated Press Award for Best Reporter. Gene was part of a station that won the Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news and continuing coverage.

"I love meeting new people in the community and telling important stories on a daily basis."

Graduating from Loyola University Chicago in 1999 with a B.A. in Broadcast Communications and Business Minor, Gene began his broadcast journalism career at WMAQ-TV in Chicago as an assignment editor and field producer. Moving from behind the camera to his first on-air job, Gene landed an anchor/reporter job at KFDA-TV in Amarillo, Texas and at WSJV-TV in South Bend, Indiana.

As the son of Korean immigrants, Gene credits his parents for instilling a strong work ethic. Gene is an active member of the Asian American Journalists Association, mentoring young, aspiring journalists. He's also a volunteer leader with the SGI-USA and is involved in peace and cultural activities in San Diego County.

When he's not reporting the news, you'll find Gene enjoying San Diego's natural playground. "Having lived and worked in the Midwest all my life, the beauty of Southern California is something I sincerely cherish."

Gene happily married his husband in Chicago in June 2014.

Please email Gene with any story ideas: gkang@kfmb.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.