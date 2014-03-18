Cooler weather finally arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - You can expect easy going temperatures as we transition from a not-so-cold winter to spring this Thursday. This weekend will be about 20 degrees cooler compared to last Sunday's record breaking heat.

Surf still fun Tuesday 3-5', but pay attention to strong rip currents. Swell decreases the next few days.

Will it ever rain again?

Forecast models show some potential rain next Wednesday (26th) through Friday. I'd bet on basketball before throwing money at precipitation this far out in the forecast, but the potential is exciting.

Technically, we are still in the rainy season. In fact, March is considered the third wettest month: 1.81 inches on average. At this point, March is in first place as the wettest month ahead of February (1.00") and January (0.01") this year. Lindbergh Field has totaled 1.25 inches since March 1, slightly surpassing the monthly average of 1.15 inches.

https://twitter.com/NatashaCBS8/status/445919932589424641

