El Cerrito cell phone store robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Sunday for the man who robbed an El Cerrito cell phone store at gunpoint.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the robber walked into the Boost Mobile at 5410 El Cajon Blvd., pointed a handgun at the employees and demanded money, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

An employee handed over a plastic bag containing an undisclosed amount and the suspect took some phones before running out, according to Cali.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, 23-24 years old, about 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

