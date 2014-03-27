Shooting victim in hospital, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old San Diego man was jailed early Thursday for allegedly shooting a man in his 30s in Mountain View, sending the victim to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, police said.

The shooting in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Acting Lt. Manuel Del Toro.

Officers arrived and found the victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, Del Toro said in a statement.

Witnesses described a disturbance between two men and the second man was found nearby with minor injuries a short time later, Del Toro said, adding that man was identified as Joseph Robinson.

Officers allegedly found a handgun nearby.

Robinson, who had minor injuries, was questioned and later booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, according to the lieutenant.

"The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his bullet wounds," Del Toro said. "The victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening and police are treating the incident as a potential homicide."

The alleged motive was under investigation.