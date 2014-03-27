Girl Scout thief sentenced to jail, probation

Escondido police are still searching for the man who stole a donation jar from two Girl Scouts selling cookies.

A two-day North County warrant sweep resulted this week in the capture of dozens of dangerous fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of stealing donation money from Girl Scouts as they sold cookies outside a grocery store pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges.

David Betancourt, 21, was charged with theft and resisting an officer. He was sentenced Thursday to 240 days in custody and three years probation.

On February 22, Betancourt stole a donation jar from Girl Scouts that were selling cookies outside an Albertson's store in Escondido. The jar was meant to collect money for cookies for troops overseas.

He was captured during a warrant sweep about a week later. CBS News 8 cameras were there when Betancourt attempted to flee authorities by breaking through a window and taking off on foot.