SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Padres will open the gates of Petco Park to host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

Although this game is sold out, you haven't struck out yet -- you can get in on the excitement during a free East Village block party Sunday.

It is from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. This free, family-friendly, opening day block party it will be the ultimate tailgating scene on J Street.

There will be live entertainment from local bands and DJ's and a beer garden between 8th and 9th avenues. At 1:30 p.m., there will be line dancing on J Street.

There will also be interactive games and much more. Check out eastvillagesandiego.com for updates.