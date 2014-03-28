Top city leaders promote trade in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Todd Gloria, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Jerry Sanders and other civic and business leaders are heading to Mexico City this weekend for an annual event to promote binational trade.

The mayor's office said the trip will serve as an opportunity to follow up on priorities discussed during a visit earlier this month to Tijuana, including enhancing a cross-border railroad, funding border infrastructure projects, improving direct-foreign investment and increasing international trade and commerce.

"As I travel to Mexico City, I look forward to promoting the city of San Diego and our border region as a vital economic driver that provides good-paying jobs," Faulconer said. "I will continue to work with local government, business and civic partners in Mexico City to ensure that we have a safe and efficient border."

Other members of the 72-member delegation include Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, county Supervisor Greg Cox and Councilman Scott Sherman.

Sanders, former mayor of San Diego, called it an important chance to forge business ties.

"The chamber's goals for the Mexico City trip include advancing policy priorities that enhance the global competitiveness of our mega region, including the binational railroad, building relationships between the U.S. and Mexico and connecting businesses on either side of the border to improve international trade and commerce," he said.

The California-Mexico Trade Initiative begins Sunday and runs through Wednesday.