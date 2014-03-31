Perry 2000 benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Perry 2000 benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Are you in the market for a new car? If so, your purchase could help in the fight against breast cancer. The Perry Auto Group will donate money to Susan G. Komen San Diego for every vehicle sold during the Perry 2000 event, which is going on right now.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers files the above video report from National City with details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.