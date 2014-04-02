Marlene's Tea and Cakes: Tea and therapy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For two months now, Marlene's Tea and Cakes in Santa Luz has been flying under the radar, providing a civilized alternative to those assembly line, drive-thru franchises.

"Enjoy the beauty of the surroundings, the environment and spend time with somebody dear," Marlene Spawton said.

You can get coffees, teas and Marlene's fresh baked pastries to go.

"We make our scones fresh every single morning," Marlene said.

But what flips Marlene's from unique to tres chic is her reservations-only tea service.

"I do have a variety of different types of teas. I give them a menu and they select from it," she said.

Marlene's even has bubble gum flavor for teetotalling tots. The white linen tea service comes with a fixed menu.

"Every menu has a selection of savories and it's usually a variety of sandwiches, quiches, puff pastry with some meat filling. We also have a middle tier that has scones and fruit, and the third tier is the desserts," Marlene said.

At Marlene's Tea and Cakes, you are invited to linger over finger food.

"It's lengthy, but it's well worth the time," she said.

It's more than just afternoon tea.

"It's therapy. Therapy for the soul," Marlene said.

A haven for those who believe that time spent with someone special is always time well spent.

Marlene's Tea and Cakes

14677 Via Bettona

San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 756-4320

