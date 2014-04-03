Traffic flowing again after four-car crash on SR-52 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Traffic flowing again after four-car crash on SR-52

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – At least one victim is being treated at the hospital after a four-car collision on State Route 52 Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers tell CBS News 8 they received a call around 8:30 a.m., when several cars crashed on westbound SR-52 at the 125.

Traffic lanes were temporarily closed, but were flowing again in less than an hour.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

