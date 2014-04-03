Cinderella's Attic helping girls attend prom in style - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cinderella's Attic helping girls attend prom in style

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Girls, get your perfect prom dress for free.

Cinderella's Attic is a non-profit organization that provides high school girls with access to free formal wear for their prom. 

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers files the above video report from Mission Hills with more on an upcoming prom boutique.

