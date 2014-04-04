18-year-old who died in Lomita-area park identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday released the name of an 18-year-old man who died of an apparent medical emergency shortly after collapsing at a Lomita-area park.

Bryan Camacho of Chula Vista was playing soccer at Keiller Park on Woodrow Avenue in San Diego when he complained of feeling tired about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

He sat on a bench, then lay on the ground, where he was found unconscious a short time later. Medics tried in vain revive him at the scene before taking him to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause-of-death ruling was on hold pending completion of postmortem exams.