Man found dead in Linda Vista street identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man found dead in Linda Vista street identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The death of a 20-year-old man who was found in the middle of a street in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood appears to have been the result of an accidental fall, police said Thursday.

Juan Carlos Bautista-Barrera of San Diego was found in the middle of the 2600 block of Ulric Street near Zane Court around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Bautista-Barrera had an argument with family members and they left in their vehicle southbound in the 2600 block of Ulric Street," Hastings said.

Bautista-Barrera suffered head and neck trauma when he ran after the vehicle and fell, Hastings said.

The driver of the vehicle will not be charged, Hastings said.

The death had originally been considered suspicious and was investigated by homicide detectives.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.