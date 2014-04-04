Man found dead in Linda Vista street identified

It's still a mystery exactly how a man in his 20's died in Linda Vista. Homicide detectives say his body was found face down on the street early Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The death of a 20-year-old man who was found in the middle of a street in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood appears to have been the result of an accidental fall, police said Thursday.

Juan Carlos Bautista-Barrera of San Diego was found in the middle of the 2600 block of Ulric Street near Zane Court around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Bautista-Barrera had an argument with family members and they left in their vehicle southbound in the 2600 block of Ulric Street," Hastings said.

Bautista-Barrera suffered head and neck trauma when he ran after the vehicle and fell, Hastings said.

The driver of the vehicle will not be charged, Hastings said.

The death had originally been considered suspicious and was investigated by homicide detectives.