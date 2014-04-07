Lifeguard union chief Ed Harris appointed to fill vacant Council seat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council Monday appointed lifeguard union chief Ed Harris to fill a vacancy in council District 2, which was represented by Kevin Faulconer until he was sworn in as mayor last month.

The candidates each got three minutes at Monday afternoon's council meeting to state why they should be appointed. Harris, who received five of eight council votes, will take the office immediately.

The vacancy was filled by appointment since Faulconer's term was due to expire this year. A primary election is set for June 3.

The City Council asked for candidates who are only interested in serving for the roughly seven months remaining in the term, and not running for election this year.