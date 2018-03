SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It may be "lights out" for his football career, but former Charger Shawne Merriman has a new job.

The 29-year-old has joined the World Wrestling Entertainment family. He's reportedly working at the WWE performance center in Orlando, Florida.

The details of his first match have not been released.

Merriman left the Chargers in 2010 and played with the Bills for two years before retiring.