3 vehicles damaged by fire in Otay Mesa

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Three vehicles were damaged Thursday afternoon after a white pick-up truck caught fire at Heritage Road and Otay Mesa Road Thursday.

Witnesses say the truck was smoking, so the driver pulled over, and then flames broke out and spread to the two other cars.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time and no injuries were reported.

