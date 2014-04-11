Suspect attempts to rob student near SDSU - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect attempts to rob student near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reminded San Diego State University students Friday to heed personal safety precautions following an overnight armed robbery attempt in an alley just south of the campus.

A man dressed in black and armed with a switchblade knife tried to steal a student's cell phone in the access road off the 5800 Montezuma Road around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to SDSU police.

The victim ran off, suffering no injuries or losses.

The would-be thief was described as a roughly 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound black man in his mid-20s. He had a light mustache and was wearing work-style pants, a hooded sweat shirt and Nike tennis shoes.

Campus police officials advised student to be aware of their surroundings at all times to avoid falling victim to crimes.

