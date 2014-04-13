Hiker falls, dies near Mount San Gorgonio

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man fell to his death during a hike on the ice-covered slopes near Mount San Gorgonio, coroner's authorities reported Sunday.

Thuan Ngoc Pham, 49, was hiking along the Sky High Trail at 11:30 a.m. Saturday when he slipped and fell. The fatal accident happened three miles east of San Gorgonio Peak, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

Pham was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room at 1:44 p.m., the coroner's office reported.