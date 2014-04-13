Hiker falls, dies near Mount San Gorgonio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hiker falls, dies near Mount San Gorgonio

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man fell to his death during a hike on the ice-covered slopes near Mount San Gorgonio, coroner's authorities reported Sunday.

Thuan Ngoc Pham, 49, was hiking along the Sky High Trail at 11:30 a.m. Saturday when he slipped and fell. The fatal accident happened three miles east of San Gorgonio Peak, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

Pham was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room at 1:44 p.m., the coroner's office reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.