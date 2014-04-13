Final curtain for the San Diego Opera?

The San Diego Opera's Board of Directors voted Wednesday to fold next month, following the final performance of its 2014 season.

Save San Diego Opera flyers and stickers were worn by many people attending Don Quixote, the second-to last show of the season Friday night.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It may be the swan song for the San Diego Opera. Sunday, the company gave what could be its final performance.

The opera's board announced it would be ceasing operations at the end of the month, citing projected financial troubles.

But that's not stopping dedicated opera lovers from continuing the fight to save it.

What could very well be the final warning bell outside the San Diego Opera alerted a sold out crowd Sunday that Don Quixote was about to start.

"I'm very upset...not happy at all."

Becky Etess has been an opera subscriber for 31 years. She's also a former board and advisory council member and says the company's downfall should have been prevented.

"It should have been a decision well thought out by more than a few people," Etess said.

Back in March, the board announced the opera's closure saying ticket sales were down and they need $10 million to stay afloat.

Some blame general director Ian Campbell and his wife Ann, claiming they're not doing enough to keep the curtains up because of a possible million dollar payout.

"It's unfortunate that power corrupts and Ian's ego got the best of him as he went along."

Max Gozesky says he confronted Ian with those concerns and that Ian responded by putting the blame on board members.

Courtney Coyle is one of them.

"Well, if the board's decision stays, it might be, but we're doing everything we can to keep it here in San Diego," Coyle said.

Coyle attended Sunday's matinee with her young daughter, both hopeful something will change.

"It's just such a beautiful thing that I wouldn't like it to go away...it would be horrible," her daughter said.

Meanwhile, a group stood outside holding candles as they mourned a program that has been around for 49 years.

The closure will affect the nearly 400 employees of the San Diego Opera.

https://twitter.com/SDOpera/status/455517304369844224

