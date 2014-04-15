Arraignment Wednesday for suspect in estranged wife's murder

Carlsbad police have still not released the name of the woman who was found stabbed to death in a parking lot over the weekend.

Carlsbad police have still not released the name of the woman who was found stabbed to death in a parking lot over the weekend.

VISTA (CNS) - Arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in Carlsbad last weekend.

Pedro Zurita, 49, was arrested after authorities found the woman's body about 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a business park on Van Allen Way, where she worked as a custodian.

Family members identified the victim as 37-year-old Ariflor Gonzalez. They said the couple separated three months ago after 21 years of marriage.

Pedro Zurita was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held without bail pending arraignment.